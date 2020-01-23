Left Menu
Hemant Soren meets Governor Draupadi Murmu

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday met Governor Draupadi Murmu at Raj Bhawan and briefed her about the Chaibasa incident where seven people killed for allegedly staging a protest against Pathalgarhi movement.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren meets Governor Draupadi Murmu at Raj Bhawan on Thursday Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday met Governor Draupadi Murmu at Raj Bhawan and briefed her about the Chaibasa incident where seven people killed for allegedly staging a protest against Pathalgarhi movement. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has already ordered an SIT probe into the alleged murder of seven people who were staging a protest against movement here.

He also sought time from the Governor for Cabinet expansion. Pathalgadi refers to a practice of placing stone plaques with declarations and warning inscribed on them at the entry point of villages.

The plaques, proclaiming allegiance to the Constitution, carried inscriptions dismissing the authority of centre and state governments in the villages. It declared the gram sabha as the only sovereign authority and prohibited the entry of outsiders in the villages. (ANI)

