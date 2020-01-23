China allocates 1 bln yuan to Hubei province to fight virus outbreak

China's Finance Ministry said on Thursday it was allocating 1 billion yuan ($145 million) in funding to the Hubei provincial government to help with efforts to contain the outbreak of a new coronavirus that has infected more than 600 people in the country.

Hubei has been the hardest hit region by the outbreak, which began in the province's capital Wuhan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.