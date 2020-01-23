Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines' Duterte threatens to end military deal with the United States

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Manila
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 22:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 22:01 IST
Philippines' Duterte threatens to end military deal with the United States
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte warned the United States on Thursday he would repeal an agreement on the deployment of troops and equipment for exercises if Washington did not reinstate the visa of a political ally. Visibly upset, Duterte vented his anger over the U.S. decision to deny entry to Ronaldo Dela Rosa, a former police chief who is now a senator.

Dela Rosa said the U.S. embassy in the Philippines did not explain why his visa had been canceled but that he believed it was most likely because of allegations of extrajudicial killings during his more than two-year term as police chief. Dela Rosa was the chief enforcer of Duterte's anti-narcotics crackdown, which has resulted in deaths of more than 5,000 people, mostly small-time drug dealers. Police say victims were shot by officers in self-defense.

"If you do not do the correction, one, I will terminate the bases, the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA). I will finish that son of a bitch," Duterte said in a wide-ranging speech before former Communist rebels. "I am giving the government and the American government one month from now." The Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), signed in 1998, according to legal status to thousands of U.S. troops who were rotated in the country for military exercises and humanitarian assistance operations.

Delfin Lorezana, Duterte's defense minister, declined to comment when asked if he agreed with the president's plan. Duterte makes no secret of his disdain for the United States and what he considers its hypocrisy and interference, though he acknowledges that most Filipinos and his military have high regard for their country's former colonial ruler.

The United States is the Philippines' biggest defense ally and millions of Filipinos have relatives who are U.S. citizens. Last month, Duterte banned U.S. senators Richard Durbin and Patrick Leahy from visiting the Philippines after they introduced a provision in the U.S. Congress.

The provision calls the ban on U.S. entry to anyone involved in locking up Philippine senator Leila de Lima, a former justice minister and Duterte's top critic who was jailed in 2017 on drug charges after leading an investigation into thousands of deaths during the anti-narcotics campaign. She has won numerous awards from human rights groups, which consider her a prisoner of conscience.

The U.S. Embassy in Manila could not immediately be reached for comment outside office hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

SRCC cancels talk on protests in Northeast, allege students

A section of students of Delhi Universitys Shri Ram College of Commerce on Thursday alleged that the institution cancelled a talk on the issue of protests in the Northeast citing that there could be violence on campus if the event took plac...

China reports first death outside virus epicentre: official

Beijing, Jan 23 AFP Authorities in China reported on Thursday the first death outside of Hubei, the central province where a new SARS-like virus epidemic is believed to have originated.The health commission in northern Hebei province, which...

ANALYSIS-Tree planting extends an olive branch across the climate divide

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Jan 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The worlds business and government leaders may have found a way to fight climate change without having to call global warming by its name or agree on what is causing it.This ...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Image problem? United's Woodward battles fan unrest

Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward came under fire from supporters at Wednesdays 2-0 home defeat to Burnley, with many venting frustration that he has been unable to bring in any new faces during the January transfer window. Wood...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020