Oman's foreign minister meets Iran's foreign minister Zarif - Tweet
Oman's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah will meet Iran's Foreign Ninister Javad Zarif in Tehran on Sunday to discuss maritime security in the Hormuz strait, Oman's foreign ministry tweeted. Oman maintains friendly ties with both the United States and Iran and has previously been a go-between for the two countries, which severed diplomatic ties after the 1979 Iranian revolution.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah
- Oman
- Iran
- Tehran
- United States
ALSO READ
Govt declares one-day state mourning on Jan 13 in view of passing away of Sultan of Oman: MHA
Govt declares state mourning on Monday in view of demise of Oman Sultan
Women's World T20: Rookie batswoman Richa only new face in Harmanpreet-led squad
Women's World T20: Bengal's rookie batswoman Richa Ghosh in India squad
35-year-old woman strangled at home after resisting dacoity in Ghaziabad