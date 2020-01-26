Oman's foreign minister meets Iran's foreign minister Zarif - Tweet

Oman's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah will meet Iran's Foreign Ninister Javad Zarif in Tehran on Sunday to discuss maritime security in the Hormuz strait, Oman's foreign ministry tweeted. Oman maintains friendly ties with both the United States and Iran and has previously been a go-between for the two countries, which severed diplomatic ties after the 1979 Iranian revolution.

