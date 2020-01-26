No exchange of sweets between BSF, Pak Rangers at Attari-Wagah Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel did not exchange sweets with Pakistan Rangers on Republic Day at the Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab.

Last year also the two border guarding forces did not exchange sweets on Pakistan Independence Day.

BSF and Pakistan Rangers follow the tradition of exchanging sweets on religious and national festivals of both the countries, barring a few occasions when the diplomatic relations of the two countries hit a low. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

