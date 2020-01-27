Merkel to push at March EU summit for Albania, N. Macedonia accession talks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she would push for a start to European Union accession talks for Albania and North Macedonia at an EU summit in March. "Above all, we want to reach an agreement at the next European Council in March to start accession negotiations with Albania, and also with North Macedonia," she told reporters in Berlin at a meeting with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

"Both countries have achieved a lot," she said. "We will now work hard to achieve the desired results in March."

