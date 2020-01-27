UPDATE 1-Croatian military helicopter crashes into Adriatic Sea

A Croatian military helicopter crashed into the Adriatic Sea during a training flight on Monday, killing one of the two persons aboard while the other was missing, the Defence Ministry said.

It said the Kiowa OH-58D helicopter, built by Textron subsidiary Bell Helicopter, came down near the island of Zlarin in the central area of the Adriatic. The cause of the accident remained unclear. "We are intensively searching for the other member of the crew", the ministry said in a statement.

