Violent anti-CAA protest near Jamia: AISA member moves Delhi court seeking monitored probe

A Left student outfit member, who has been booked in connection with the violence during an anti-CAA protest near Jamia Millia Islamia last month, on Monday moved a Delhi court seeking a court-monitored investigation into it alleging that the investigating agency was shielding policemen who "wreaked havoc" on the varsity premises. Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur will hear on Tuesday the plea filed by All India Students' Association (AISA) Secretary Chandan Kumar, who was named as an accused in the FIR.

The court, meanwhile, extended till January 30 the judicial custody of Furkan, arrested in connection with the violent protest near Jamia Millia Islamia against the newly amended law on December 15 last year. The police said the accused was arrested on the basis of a CCTV footage which showed him carrying a container.

Kumar's plea, filed through advocates Adit Pujari and Kriti Awasthi, sought monitoring of the investigation "as the investigating agency, while shielding its own policemen who wreaked havoc in the premises of Jamia Millia Islamia University, has proceeded to name the applicant (Kumar), who is a peace-loving citizen/student leader". It also sought directions to the police to return Kumar's mobile phone, which was seized by the investigating agency during his questioning.

The plea claimed that Kumar had to unlock his mobile phone due to pressure from the members of the investigating agency. "The continued possession of the mobile phone with the investigating agency is a direct and immediate violation of the right to privacy of the applicant," it said.

It further alleged that Kumar's lawyer was not allowed to meet him during his interrogation by the police. The plea also sought directions to the police to ensure that a fair investigation be conducted, and appropriate material be made available before any decision to take coercive action is undertaken.

On December 15, protests in the area against the amended citizenship Act turned violent. Four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were damaged. Police had even entered the university campus and allegedly attacked students. The police had earlier arrested 10 people in connection with the case.

