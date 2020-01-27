Left Menu
'She's like guardian to me': Hemant Soren expresses joy over meeting Rabri Devi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday expressed happiness over meeting former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and said she was like a "guardian" to him.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ranchi (Jharkhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 22:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 22:16 IST
'She's like guardian to me': Hemant Soren expresses joy over meeting Rabri Devi
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren speaking to reporters in Ranchi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Earlier, Rabri Devi and his daughter Misa Bharti met RJD chief Lalu Yadav at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here. Prasad is undergoing treatment at RIMS. He had appeared before a special CBI court here to record his statement in connection with a fodder scam case on January 16.

Earlier, Rabri Devi and his daughter Misa Bharti met RJD chief Lalu Yadav at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here. Prasad is undergoing treatment at RIMS. He had appeared before a special CBI court here to record his statement in connection with a fodder scam case on January 16.

Yadav, a former Bihar chief minister, was convicted in the fodder scam case that pertains to illegal withdrawal of Rs 139 crore from Doranda treasury in Bihar during the period from 1990 to 1996. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

