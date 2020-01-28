Left Menu
Development News Edition

German industry bloc says hard Brexit risk remains

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 13:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 13:30 IST
German industry bloc says hard Brexit risk remains
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The risk of a disorderly Brexit will remain even after Britain leaves the European Union (EU) this week, Germany's powerful BDI industry association said on Tuesday, urging both sides to aim for a basic trade agreement by the end of the year. BDI Managing Director Joachim Lang said there were no reasons to sound the all-clear now that Britain's departure will be governed by a formal withdrawal agreement, since the transition period agreed only lasts until the end of the year.

That would not leave enough time to secure a comprehensive free trade agreement, he said, as such a deal touches on areas that would need ratification from all 27 national parliaments in the bloc and some regional parliaments. "It's impossible to complete such a project by the end of the year," he told reporters in Berlin.

Since negotiators on both sides would need significantly more time to reach a comprehensive trade agreement it was a "grave mistake" on Britain's part to rule out extending the transition period, Lang warned. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, elected on a promise to "Get Brexit Done", has ruled out extending the transition and is in the process of making it illegal to do so, leaving only 11 months to seal a deal between the world's fifth-biggest economy and its largest trade bloc.

Failure to reach an agreement by the end of the transition could deliver a chaotic or hard Brexit, throwing up legal barriers to trade and travel overnight and halting the cross-border flow of everything from nuclear isotopes used in medicine to car parts. By the end of the year, the EU and Britain could only aim for a basic trade agreement on matters that lie within the bloc's sole responsibility, Lang said, but such a deal would exclude tariffs and quotas.

The German industry group also urged the EU and its 27 member states to remain strong and united in negotiations with Britain. "The EU must leave no doubt: If you want to deviate from EU rules, you will not get the best access to the largest single market in the world," Lang said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No obligation on airlines to escort every flyer to boarding gate: SC

Flyers are expected to proceed towards boarding gates after check-ins at airports on their own and there is no obligation of airlines to escort every passenger, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday. The top court said that if a passenger encou...

Pak Hindu girl abducted from wedding ceremony, forcibly converted to Islam and married to Muslim man

A 24-year-old Hindu girl was allegedly abducted by armed assailants from her wedding ceremony in Pakistans Sindh province and forcibly converted to Islam before being married off to a Muslim man, evoking a sharp reaction from India, which d...

India to evacuate its nationals from Wuhan, makes formal request to China for facilitation: Govt

As China scrambles to contain the fast-spreading Coronavirus, which has already claimed more than 100 lives there, India is planning to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, stuck in Wuhan, the epicentre of the viral outbreak. Cabinet Se...

Trilliant and MultiTech to Deliver Transformative Solutions for Industrial Internet of Things and Smart Cities

Trilliant Networks, Inc., a global provider of revolutionary smart communications solutions in the industrial internet of things IIoT, smart energy and smart city space, today announces that they have partnered with MultiTech, a leading pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020