Left Menu
Development News Edition

Restrict political parties from fielding candidates with criminal antecedents, says a plea in SC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 15:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 15:12 IST
Restrict political parties from fielding candidates with criminal antecedents, says a plea in SC

A PIL in the Supreme Court has sought directions for restricting political parties from fielding candidates against whom charges have been framed in serious offences, saying that allowing criminals to contest and become legislators is extremely serious for democracy. It has sought directions for every political party to put up complete details of the contesting candidates on the home page of its website, and publish criminal antecedents in three most watched news channels between 9 am to 9 pm and three most circulated newspapers two days before the day of polling.

The petition, filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay through lawyer Ashwani Kumar Dubey, said that a person against whom charges have been framed cannot become a doctor or an engineer but can become a legislator. It has sought insertion of an additional condition that "political party shall not set up candidate with criminal antecedents" in Paragraph 6A "Conditions for recognition as a State Party", Paragraph 6B "Conditions for recognition as a National Party" and Paragraph 6C "Conditions for continued recognition as a National or State Party" of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

It has also sought directions to introduce a definition that "candidate with criminal antecedents means a person against whom charges have been framed at least one year before the date of scrutiny of nominations for an offence with maximum punishment of five years or more" in paragraph 2 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968. Besides, it said, the Election Commission should introduce a definition in paragraph 2 of the Order that a candidate with criminal antecedents means a person against whom charges have been framed at least one year before the date of scrutiny of nominations for an offence with a maximum punishment of five years or more.

"If the proposed direction is given, there would be no need even for an enquiry by the ECI because candidates are required by Section 33A of the Representation of the People Act read with Rule 4A of the Conduct of Election Rules and Form 26 to file along with their nomination papers an affidavit containing detailed information relating to the framing of charges against them for offences punishable with imprisonment of more than 2 years," the plea said. The PIL said a person against whom charges have been framed in serious offences, cannot become a Doctor, Engineer, Primary Teacher, Professor, Army Officer, Police Officer, Judicial Officer, District Magistrate, District Judge, Metropolitan Magistrate and Judge of the High Court and Supreme Court.

"But, he can contest election, become MLA, MP and even Minister, which is arbitrary, irrational and offends Article 14 of the Constitution. This is a matter of serious concern to both- democracy and rule of law, because many Legislators are prima facie involved in serious criminal cases," it added. The petition said that all advertisements for the candidature of an individual to the election shall compulsorily and prominently carry details of age and educational qualification, criminal cases against him in which charges have been framed with description of every offence in bold letters and combined value of fixed and movable assets of the candidate and his family members/blood relatives.

"Every candidate shall publish the above details at least thrice in leading News Channels between 9am-9pm pm and thrice in widely circulated Newspapers within seven days of his nomination. The political party shall publish the aforesaid information on the Home Page of its Website within 24 Hours of the nomination and keep it till polling date," the plea said. The PIL said that if the above guidelines are not adhered, the Returning Officer shall reject the nomination of the candidate.

"The above conditions shall be incorporated in Election Symbol Order, Model Code of Conduct and Instructions of the ECI for effective compliance. Any violation of the above directions would invite apposite action by the ECI against concerned political party. "The Court may be pleased to direct the ECI to publish the above details constituency wise on its website and thrice through leading news channels between 9 am-9 pm and thrice in widely circulated mews papers within seven days of nomination. Budget may be charged from consolidated fund of India," the plea said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Raj: Silicosis-affected families to get benefit of Palanhar scheme

The Rajasthan government has decided to extend the benefit of the Palanhar scheme to the children of those suffering from silicosis, a lung disease.Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given his approval for the proposal, which will benefit 15, ...

Gulf Oil expects reforms to boost auto sector in Budget

Lubes maker Gulf Oil expects the government to announce vehicle scrappage policy and reforms in the Budget -- to be presented on February 1 -- to boost demand in slowdown-hit auto sector. We majorly expect some reforms to boost the auto sec...

Congress misleading Muslims on new citizenship law: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hit out at the Congress, accusing it of instigating and misleading Muslims over the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA whose passage in Parliament last month triggered protests across the country. He cla...

US 'disappointed' by UK decision to use Huawei 5G: official

The United States is disappointed by Londons decision to approve plans to use technology from Chinese telecoms giant Huawei in the countrys 5G cellular network, a US official said Tuesday. There is no safe option for untrusted vendors to co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020