Left Menu
Development News Edition

Free speech takes precedence over reputation: HC on video

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 18:17 IST
Free speech takes precedence over reputation: HC on video

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said freedom of speech is always put on a higher pedestal than reputation as it directed social media influencer Abhijeet Bhansali and Marico Ltd to resolve issues related to a video critical of the latter's coconut oil brand 'Parachute'. A division bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Bharati Dangre made the observation while hearing Bhansali's appeal against an order passed by a single bench of the HC, directing him to pull down the controversial YouTube video, in which he recommends people not to buy 'Parachute.

Earlier this month, the single bench, in its order, had noted that the fundamental right of speech so guaranteed in the Constitution cannot be abused by any individual by maligning or disparaging the product of others. The single bench had also made various observations on the responsibility that social media influencers needed to show while making comments.

The division bench, however, noted that while social media influencers do have an obligation, freedom of speech gets primacy over reputation. "The existing law on defamation says no one can make a false statement of a fact. An opinion cannot be held as a fact irrespective of how bad it (opinion) is.

"Freedom of speech is always put on a higher pedestal than reputation even though both are fundamental rights. We will have to go into this issue while hearing this appeal," Chief Justice Nandrajog said. While admitting the appeal made by Bhansali, who goes by online moniker 'Bearded Chokra', the division bench directed the parties involved and their lawyers to discuss and resolve issues related to the video.

"All the parties can put forth what they feel is objectionable in the video and may be he (Bhansali) can remove certain portions from the video," the court maintained. The court said it would hear the matter further on February 5, until which time the FMCG company (Marico) must not take any action against Bhansali to take the video offline.

The division bench noted that social media influencers are a reality in the modern society and survey shows their followers get influenced by their reviews. "If the society is reposing trust in what they (influencers) say then that trust comes with an obligation.

"The problem with the Internet and social media nowadays is that there is so much information that people mistake it for knowledge," Chief Justice Nandrajog noted..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO urges countries in South, Southeast Asian countries to boost readiness to respond to coronavirus

The World Health Organisation has urged countries in South and Southeast Asia, including Nepal and Thailand where confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been reported, to strengthen the readiness to rapidly detect any case of importatio...

Checkpoints, exclusion zones and quarantine: reporting the coronavirus

A transparent plastic bag dropped at the door of my Shanghai apartment contained a handful of surgical masks along with a friendly notice informing me that I was under home quarantine for two weeks.The reason I had briefly been inside the w...

Tripura sounds coronavirus alert

The Tripura government on Tuesday sounded a coronavirus alert in the whole state especially along the Indo-Bangla international border, an official said. Health Secretary Dr. Debashish Bose said, We have received an advisory from the Union ...

Employee can't claim over Rs 8,000 if injured in harness: HC

The Madras High Court on Tuesday ruled that no one injured permanently while in service can claim over Rs 8,000 per month, even if he or she were drawing over the amount as salary. Justice S Vaidyanathan cited a government order GO issued ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020