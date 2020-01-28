Court sentences couple to life imprisonment for killing a man

A court in Bihar's Gaya district on Tuesday sentenced a couple to life imprisonment for killing a man. Fast Track Court (II) Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) Kameshwar Nath Rai held the husband-wife duo guilty of caning to death a man and awarded them life imprisonment, besides slapping a fine of Rs 3,000 on each of them.

The couple - Ramanuj Yadav and Sunaina Devi - had on October 17, 2009 had caned to death their neighbour Ramswarup Yadav of Sribigaha village, Additional public prosecutor Kamal Kishore Pandit said, adding that the couple beat Ramswarup Yadav to death following a tiff over tying their cattle. In another case, Fast Track Court (I) Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) Digvijay Singh awarded life term to Karu Chauhan and Yogesh Chauhan in connection with the murder of a man in 2010.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of them. Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Arvind Kumar said that the two convicts killed one Vikas Kumar with a sharp object on October 2, 2010 and threw his body in a well in Itwa village under Paraiya police station area.

Vikas was killed by the two convicts as the deceased's (Vikas) brother Ajit Choudhary had a love affair with a girl who was a close relative of the two convicts..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.