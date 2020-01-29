Delhi police releases photos of 70 people involved in Jamia violence during anti-CAA protests

Delhi Police on Wednesday released photos of 70 people, who were involved in the violence that ensued during a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) near Jamia Millia Islamia University on December 15 last year. Several FIRs have been registered and the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police is probing the matter.

On December 15, the Delhi Police allegedly had thrown teargas shells inside the campus, barged into the premises and dragged students out of the library before assaulting them. The action followed a day of protests where some protestors, which Jamia has maintained were outsiders and not students, set buses and vehicles on fire in some parts of South Delhi. (ANI)

