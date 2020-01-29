Left Menu
Italy woman approaches Delhi HC challenging bail to man who cheated her

A woman from Italy has approached the Delhi High Court seeking the cancellation of bail granted to a man, who claims to be a yoga instructor, alleging that the accused cheated her.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A woman from Italy has approached the Delhi High Court seeking the cancellation of bail granted to a man, who claims to be a yoga instructor, alleging that the accused cheated her. The woman, who is a permanent resident of Milan in Italy, filed a petition in the court through advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava challenging the January 8 order of a trial court granting bail to accused Abhishek Singh.

In her plea, the woman, who is also a yoga instructor and has been practising for the last 20 years, alleged that the accused "fraudulently" took Rs 5 lakh from the petitioner for "jointly setting up a yoga centre" promising "good returns". She had lodged a cheating and forgery case against Singh at South Avenue police station here in 2018.

According to her petition, the woman had become friends with the accused on social media. "Singh had introduced himself as a great yoga guru from India and told the petitioner that he is teaching Yoga to all big celebrities of India, including the Prime Minister and the President of India," the petition said.

The woman, in her plea, said that the accused manipulated her and started claiming that he was "madly in love with her and he wanted to marry her". "The accused further told the petitioner that she can set up her yoga training centres in India, in collaboration with him," the petition said adding that "on the insistence of the accused, she finally came to Goa in July 2018 and thereafter they visited various other places".

"On the assurances of good return by the accused, the petitioner invested her money for a yoga centre. The accused kept on taking money from the petitioner on one pretext or other and in total, he fraudulently took away about Rs 5 lakh from the petitioner between July 2018 and September 2018," the plea said. The plea claimed that the accused, despite being married, repeatedly raped the petitioner on the pretext of marriage. (ANI)

