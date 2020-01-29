Hyderabad Police conducts traffic safety awareness program

The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Wednesday organised a Traffic awareness program at AV College here which saw the participation of more than a thousand students.

Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad speaking to ANI said, "The program was conducted for the safety of citizens. They were told to follow traffic rules and road safety norms."

"Everyone should cooperate with the Traffic Police and other Police and make our Hyderabad safer for all of us," he added. (ANI)

