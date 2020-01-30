People News Roundup: Mimi Haleyi, Weinstein 'lunged' at her in SoHo apartment

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Accuser Mimi Haleyi says Weinstein 'lunged' at her in SoHo apartment

Mimi Haleyi, one of the women former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is charged with sexually assaulting, told a jury on Monday he "lunged" at her in his New York City home in 2006, backing her into a bedroom and forcing oral sex on her. Haleyi, a former production assistant, began crying as she testified in a Manhattan courtroom while Weinstein watched from the defense table.

