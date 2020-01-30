People News Roundup: Mimi Haleyi, Weinstein 'lunged' at her in SoHo apartment
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
Accuser Mimi Haleyi says Weinstein 'lunged' at her in SoHo apartment
Mimi Haleyi, one of the women former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is charged with sexually assaulting, told a jury on Monday he "lunged" at her in his New York City home in 2006, backing her into a bedroom and forcing oral sex on her. Haleyi, a former production assistant, began crying as she testified in a Manhattan courtroom while Weinstein watched from the defense table.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Weinstein
- SoHo
- New York City
- Manhattan
ALSO READ
Weinstein seeks last minute New York trial delay, change of location
UPDATE 1-Weinstein seeks last minute New York trial delay, change of location
Harvey Weinstein jury selection - bias, big data and 'likes'
Lawyers in Weinstein rape case begin questioning potential jurors
Weinstein's legal team blamed for deliberately eliminating white female jurors