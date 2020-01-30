Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuela's Maduro proposes re-opening consular relations with Colombia

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 06:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 06:04 IST
Venezuela's Maduro proposes re-opening consular relations with Colombia
Representative Image Image Credit: President of Russia

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday said he was willing to re-establish consular relations with neighboring Colombia, amid a standoff between the two countries over a fugitive former Colombian senator who was captured in Venezuela. Maduro, a socialist, last year suspended relations and gave Colombian diplomatic and consular staff 24 hours to depart in response to conservative President Ivan Duque's government's help to the Venezuelan opposition's efforts to bring humanitarian aid into the crisis-stricken country.

Colombia, like most Western democracies, recognizes Juan Guaido, chief of Venezuela's opposition-held National Assembly, as the country's rightful leader. Colombia's Justice Ministry earlier this week said it would approach Guaido to request the extradition of Aida Merlano, who was imprisoned last year for vote-buying but fled by climbing out her dentist's office. She was captured in Venezuela on Monday.

"It is a bad joke. Do you think Juan Guaido directs Venezuelan police?" Maduro said during a state television broadcast. Nevertheless, he proposed the restart of consular relations between the two countries.

"We are neighbors ... we are obligated to have diplomatic and political relations," he said. Maduro calls Guaido a U.S. puppet seeking to oust him in a coup and frequently accuses Duque of aiming to destabilize his government. On Wednesday he added that Merlano, in Venezuelan custody, was "saying everything about the Colombian political class."

Duque earlier on Wednesday said Venezuela should deport Merlano through Interpol. He said Maduro had allowed many other countries that recognize Guaido to maintain a diplomatic presence in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia frees U.S.-Israeli woman from jail after Putin pardon - TASS

Russia on Thursday freed a U.S.-Israeli national jailed on drug charges after President Vladimir Putin granted her a pardon, the TASS news agency said, citing a law enforcement source.Naama Issachar, who was born in New Jersey, was arrested...

China's women's football team quarantine 'pre-planned': AFC

The decision to quarantine Chinas national womens team in an Australian hotel because of the deadly coronavirus outbreak was pre-planned, a top Asian football official said Thursday. The Chinese team is being kept in a Brisbane hotel after ...

UPDATE 2-Japan's former emperor Akihito recovers from brief loss of consciousness

Japans former emperor Akihito, who stepped down last year, has recovered after a brief loss of consciousness on Wednesday, a palace spokesman said.The popular Akihito stepped down from the Chrysanthemum Throne in April, following three deca...

Rittich, Flames earn shootout win over Oilers

Andrew Mangiapane scored twice in regulation, Sean Monahan netted the lone shootout goal, and goaltender David Rittich sparkled yet again in the tiebreaking showdown as the visiting Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Wednesday nigh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020