2 injured after under-construction foot overbridge collapses in Mumbai

Two people sustained injuries after an under-construction foot overbridge collapsed in Mankhurd area of Mumbai on Wednesday night.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital and the work to remove the damaged portion to clear the road is underway.

Pundalik Kaygude, Police Inspector Traffic, said that two cars were also damaged in the incident. (ANI)

