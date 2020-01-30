Japan's former emperor Akihito briefly loses consciousness but recovered - Kyodo

Japan's former emperor Akihito briefly lost consciousness but recovered and had breakfast as usual on Thursday, Kyodo news agency said, citing the palace. No further details were immediately available from the Imperial Household Agency, the organisation that manages the Japanese imperial family's affairs.

Akihito, 86 and now formally known as Emperor Emeritus, has been treated in the past for prostate cancer and heart issues, for which he had surgery. He stepped down in April 2019 and his son, Naruhito, is currently emperor.

