SC stays proceeding in court on woman's plea claiming to be Anuradha Paudwal's daughter

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 11:19 IST
  • Created: 30-01-2020 11:17 IST
Supreme Court of India Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed proceedings initiated in a Thiruvananthapuram court by a woman claiming herself to be the daughter of singer Anuradha Paudwal.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notice to the woman on a plea filed by Paudwal seeking transfer of the case from the Thiruvananthapuram court to Mumbai.

