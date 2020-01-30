Man brandishes gun in Jamia area, detained

A man brandishing a gun in the Jamia area here on Thursday has been detained by police. The man brandishing the weapon in his hand was seen walking along the road while mediapersons captured the incident on their cameras. He was detained by police.

Further, details are awaited. This happened on the day when the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) organised a march against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) & National Register of Citizens (NRC), from Jamia area to Raj Ghat. (ANI)

