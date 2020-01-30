Nirbhaya case: Court issues notice to Tihar jail seeking report on convicts' plea for stay on execution

A Delhi court on Thursday issued notice to Tihar jail authorities asking them to reply to it on Friday on a plea of death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, seeking stay on their executions scheduled for February 1. Special Judge A K Jain directed Tihar Jail Superintendent to file reply on their plea by 10 am on Friday.

Advocate A P Singh, representing death row convict Vinay Kumar Sharma, asked the court to adjourn the executions sine die as legal remedies of some of the convicts are yet to be availed. The prosecution said the application is a mockery of justice and that it was only a delaying tactic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.