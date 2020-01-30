Over 1,600 cadres of NDFB lay down arms in Assam

Days after signing the Bodo peace accord, 1,615 cadres of different factions of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) on Thursday laid down their arms at a ceremony in Guwahati. The NDFB groups and the Assam Government on January 27 had signed a tripartite agreement with the central government in the national capital.

The peace accord was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, which intends to fulfill key political and economic demands of the NDFB. Home Minister Shah, while addressing media, had said the new development will ensure "a golden future for Assam and for the Bodo people."

"Around 1550 cadres along with 130 weapons will surrender on January 30. As the Home Minister, I want to assure all representatives that all promises will be fulfilled in a time-bound manner," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.