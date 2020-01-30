Left Menu
Spain's PM postpones talks on Catalonia until after regional election

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 17:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 17:41 IST
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has decided to postpone talks with the northeastern restive region of Catalonia until after the region holds elections, the government said on Thursday. The announcement came one day after Quim Torra, the pro-independence head of the Catalonian government said he planned to call a snap regional election after the regional budget is passed, expected to be in late May at the earliest.

The Spanish government said Sanchez would still attend a planned meeting with Torra on Feb. 6.

