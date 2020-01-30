Britain and U.S. say a trade deal can be done this year
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday a trade deal between the two countries can be completed before presidential elections later this year. "I am confident a deal can be done," Raab told reporters. "There is a huge alignment in terms of our economic interest. Of course, there will be difficult issues."
Pompeo said: "I concur".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
