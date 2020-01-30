Bachpan Bachao Andolan expresses disappointment over court order in rape case

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi-led Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) on Thursday expressed disappointment over a Delhi court verdict awarding 20-year jail to two men for raping a five-year-old girl, saying the convicts deserved to be in jail till death. In its statement, the BBA said Additional Sessions Judge Naresh Kumar Malhotra has shown leniency in sentencing the two convicts which has not done justice to the survivor.

"BBA is deeply disappointed by Karkardooma POCSO court's sentence in the gang-rape case which was pivotal in bringing about change in child protection laws and which shook the conscience of the society. "The five-year-old was brutally raped, left to die and underwent six surgeries. The convicts deserved life imprisonment till remainder of their lives. But special judge (POCSO court) appeared to have shown leniency which has not served justice to her," the statement said.

A Delhi court on Thursday sentenced two convicts, Manoj Shah and Pradeep Kumar to 20 years in prison for raping a five-year-old girl in east Delhi in 2013. Advocate HS Phoolka, appearing for the survivor, said he will appeal against the order in the high court and seek life imprisonment for the two convicts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.