Amit Shah accuses Kejriwal of speaking lies

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday accused Kejriwal government of speaking "lies" to people of Delhi and said they should not vote for those who are supporting Shaheen Bagh but for a party whose government hit terrorists in their houses. "On 8th (February), you have to decide whose government to form in Delhi. On one side, there is Modiji who conducted surgical strike and aerial strike against terrorists. On the other side are people who are supporting Shaheen Bagh (protest)," he said at an election rally at Chhatarpur.

He said against promise of AAP government, only 1.50 lakh CCTV cameras were installed in the national capital of which 1.25 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed by the BJP-led government. "The AAP party has been in the government in Delhi for five years. There is competition among governments as to who will deliver electricity, water, gas to every household. But if there is a competition in lying, the Kejriwal-led government will be at number one," he alleged.

"There was promise to instal 15 lakh CCTV cameras in Delhi but only 1.50 lakh CCTVs have been installed. Out this, 1.25 lakh have been installed by the Modi government," he said. The Home Minister said Kejriwal failed to fulfil his promises on building school or college in the national capital.

Shah said before the elections, Kejriwal had stated that he won't take official bungalow and car provided by the government but he is availing the facilities. After his rally, Shah also held a road show in Kasturba Nagar. (ANI)

