Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kurdish-led authorities in northeast Syria plan local tribunal for IS fighters

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 23:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 23:38 IST
Kurdish-led authorities in northeast Syria plan local tribunal for IS fighters

The Kurdish-led administration that runs much of northeastern Syria is planning to organise a local tribunal to try IS fighters held captive in the region, a representative of its foreign relations committee said on Thursday. "We have a plan to start proceedings on site," Abdulkarim Omar, the representative of the foreign relations committee of the administration that runs the northeastern quarter of Syria, told reporters in Helsinki after meeting with Finland's foreign minister Pekka Haavisto.

Fearing a public backlash, many European countries have refused to repatriate their nationals who travelled to Syria to join Islamic State and who are now being held captive by local authorities since IS lost its last territory in Syria in March last year. A full international "ad hoc" tribunal has previously been ruled out, as such a body could take years to establish and was unlikely to get U.N. Security Council backing.

The Kurdish-led local authorities had proposed setting up a local tribunal in March last year. Omar said now the aim was to begin proceedings within three months. "The crimes have been committed there so the evidence and the witnesses are also there," he said.

Europeans comprise a fifth of the roughly 10,000 Islamic State fighters held captive in Syria by Kurdish militias. Omar said he had asked Finland and other countries for support for the process, adding that all countries would be invited to participate if they wanted.

"Especially European countries have not been willing to take their citizens back, and from our perspective that is extremely wrong," Omar said, adding that living conditions in the region were difficult after years of conflict. Finland has so far repatriated two orphans from the al-Hol camp, where some 70,000 wives and children of Islamic State fighters are being held but it has no plans to bring any fighters home.

Finland's foreign minister Haavisto was not immediately available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Amazon holiday sales jump as one-day shipping pays dividends, stock up 13%

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday posted holiday quarter results well above expectations as the expansion of its one-day shipping program came under budget and membership in its Prime loyalty club notched a 50 rise in two years. Shares soared 13 i...

UPDATE 1-First two coronavirus cases confirmed in Italy -prime minister

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday that two cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in Italy, the first in the country since the outbreak in Wuhan, China.Two Chinese tourists who were visiting Italy had contracted the vi...

Turkish Airlines says it suspends flights to China until Feb. 9

Turkish Airlines is suspending its flights to mainland China after the World Health Organisation said it was declaring the coronavirus outbreak in China a global emergency, the companys CEO said on Friday.Bilal Eksi said on Twitter that fli...

UPDATE 4-U.S. says first shipments of medicine to Iran delivered via Swiss humanitarian channel

A humanitarian channel to bring food and medicine to Iran has started trial operations, the Swiss and U.S. governments said on Thursday, helping supply Swiss goods to the struggling population without tripping over U.S. sanctions. The Swiss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020