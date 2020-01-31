Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Illinois man becomes first person infected with coronavirus after contact within U.S.

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 03:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 03:23 IST
UPDATE 2-Illinois man becomes first person infected with coronavirus after contact within U.S.

An Illinois man is the first person confirmed to have become infected with the new coronavirus emerging from China after contact with someone with the disease within the United States, health authorities said on Thursday. The infected man is the husband of an Illinois woman previously confirmed as carrying the virus after she traveled to China, said Dr. Allison Arwady, a commissioner at the Chicago Department of Public Health. Both patients are in their 60s.

"This is the first case of person-to-person transmission in the U.S.," Arwady said. Even so, she added, "there is no local emergency." The new Illinois case brings the total number of U.S. patients infected with the fast-spreading virus to six. The other five are believed to have contracted the virus after traveling in China.

Experts at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were not surprised by the development, telling reporters that the virus was likely to spread from person to person in the United States. "We understand that this may be concerning, but based on what we know now, we still believe the immediate risk to the American public is low," CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said in a release on Thursday.

There have been more than 7,800 reported cases of the virus and at least 170 deaths, the vast majority in and around Wuhan, China, where it is believed to have originated in a market that traded in illegal wildlife. Symptoms include fever, cough and breathing difficulty. In sever cases, it can lead to pneumonia and death.

The second Illinois patient has been in isolation for the past two days after he showed symptoms and was immediately hospitalized, Arwady said. The case was confirmed by the CDC on Wednesday night. The Illinois Department of Public Health said it was currently tracking 21 people who had contact with the couple. Officials said he has not recently taken public transportation or attended any large gatherings.

"If additional cases are confirmed, we will make sure to share that information as quickly as possible," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois health department. "The general public is believed to be at low risk." Concern about the new virus has mushroomed around the world as more cases turn up outside China. Health authorities still do not know how dangerous the virus is or how easily it spreads.

Wuhan, a city of 11 million, has been on virtual lockdown since last week. On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared that the coronavirus epidemic in China now constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.

Many international airlines have cut or suspended flights to China as a result of the virus, and several countries, including the United States, Japan and Germany, are flying their citizens out of Wuhan. Nearly 200 Americans arrived in a California air base on Wednesday on a flight from Wuhan. The passengers remain in voluntary isolation until Saturday and screening is underway.

The U.S. also was evacuating family members and all non-emergency U.S. government employees at the American embassy in Beijing and consulates in Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Shenyang due to the coronavirus outbreak, a State department representative said on Thursday. The department also will fly additional evacuation flights from Wuhan, leaving on Monday or sooner, it said in a statement on its website.

Air traffic to and from China has dropped off since the discovery of the virus, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar told CNBC, with airlines canceling flights and the U.S. warning Americans about travel to China. The new virus is similar to the deadly Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) virus that also originated in China in 2002. Both are members of the coronavirus family, which also includes the common cold. (Reporting By Deena Beasley in Los Angeles and Manas Mishra in Bangaluru, Eric Beech in Washington and Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Knicks' Morris stirs uproar with 'female tendencies' remark

New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris created an uproar by saying Memphis Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder has female tendencies after a Wednesday game. There was an incident in the final minute of the game at New York when Crowder stole the b...

FEATURE-NFL-Wishnowsky rides Australia punting pipeline to Super Bowl

Australian is known for many things -- kangaroos, koala bears, beaches and barbies.Now you can add American gridiron punters to that list with Mitch Wishnowsky, who will handle punting duties for the San Francisco 49ers when they face the K...

BRIEF-Carnival Says Ship Docked In Civitavecchia Will Resume Mediterranean Program On Friday

Carnival PLC CARNIVAL CORPORATION PLC STATEMENT ON COSTA CRUISES SHIP IN ITALY CARNIVAL CORP - SHIP DOCKED IN CIVITAVECCHIA WILL RESUME ITS MEDITERRANEAN PROGRAM ON FRIDAY CARNIVAL CORP - ALL GUESTS SCHEDULED TO EMBARK TODAY WILL BE ACCO...

UPDATE 5-Amazon holiday sales jump as one-day shipping pays dividends, stock up 13%

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday posted holiday quarter results well above expectations as the expansion of its one-day shipping program came under budget and membership in its Prime loyalty club notched a 50 rise in two years. Shares soared 13 i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020