China’s U.N. envoy says Beijing assessing WHO coronavirus declaration

China's U.N. ambassador, Zhang Jun, said on Thursday Beijing was assessing the World Health Organization's declaration that the coronavirus outbreak was a global emergency. "We are still at a very critical stage in fighting the coronavirus. International solidarity is extremely important and for that purpose, all countries should behave in a ... responsible manner," Zhang said.

"While we understand the concerns of other countries, we should also listen to the advice of WHO director-general ... He said he had full confidence in China's efforts," Zhang said. He said it was important to avoid "overreactions which may result in spillover negative effects."

