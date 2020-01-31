Left Menu
Brazilians sent to Mexico by U.S. say they don't understand why

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Bewildered, sad and disappointed, Brazilians migrants sent from the United States to Mexico this week were left wondering how they had ended up in another country whose language they do not understand.

The United States on Wednesday began sending some Brazilian migrants who had crossed the border with Mexico back there to await their U.S. court hearings under a program known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). It is one of several moves by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at reducing the number of people seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border. Since the program began a year ago, more than 57,000 non-Mexican migrants have been returned to Mexico.

"I don't understand why I was sent here," said Brazilian migrant Tania Costa, adding that she did not understand Spanish and had been unable to communicate with Mexican officials. "Why did they return me to Mexico and not Brazil?" She said U.S. officials had not explained to her that she would be sent to Mexico. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ten Brazilian migrants were sent to Mexico under MPP on Wednesday, according to Enrique Valenzuela, who heads the civil protection services in Chihuahua state. The program was previously limited to Spanish speakers. Among them were Costa and her six-year old daughter. They had left Belo Horizonte in the southwestern state Minas Gerais, Brazil just over a week ago, she said.

"I had heard of people who managed, so I tried as well," she said. "I had a court date, everything was scheduled, but they didn't let me stay there." She was getting death threats because of her inability to pay her debt, she said, and that she had no job. "They said since we don't want to go back to Brazil, because we're being threatened, then we have to return to Mexico," she said.

U.S. Border Patrol caught roughly 17,900 Brazilians at the southwestern border with Mexico in the last fiscal year, which began Oct. 1, 2018. The figure was a sharp increase from 1,500 arrests a year earlier. "I would like to return to the United States," said Costa. "They gave us a court date, but in April. And we have no way to get back to Brazil."

