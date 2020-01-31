Should focus on economic issues, empowerment of people: PM on Budget Session
Ahead of the beginning of the budget session of Parliament on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that both the Houses should concentrate on debating over economic issues and empowerment of people. He was addressing the media after arriving at the Parliament complex here.
"Both the Houses of Parliament should concentrate on discussing economic subjects, and the empowerment of people. I want a good debate, a healthy debate," said Modi. "We all should make sure that in this session, we lay a strong foundation for this decade. This session will be focussed mainly on economic issues," he said.
"Our government has emphasized the empowerment of Dalits, marginalised, oppressed, women, etc. We will continue to work for them in this decade also," he said (ANI)
