Kargil war hero Lt Gen YK Joshi to take over as Northern Army Commander tomorrow

Lt Gen YK Joshi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kargil war hero Lieutenant General YK Joshi will assume the charge as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Army Command at Udhampur on Saturday. Lt Gen Joshi will succeed Lt Gen Ranbir Singh.

"Lieutenant General YK Joshi assumes the appointment of GOC-in-C, Northern Command at Udhampur on February 1," an official statement read. Lt Gen Joshi was commissioned into 13 JAK RIF on June 12, 1982 and later commanded the same unit. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and a postgradutate from the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. He attended the prestigious National Defence College Course at New Delhi.

The officer has had command experience spanning the entire mosaic, covering all theatres. He commanded 13 JAK RIF in Operation Vijay and Operation Parakaram. During the Kargil War of 1999 with Pakistan, he led his unit to remarkable success through his outstanding leadership.

In Operation Vijay, under his command, the unit was awarded a total of 37 gallantry awards including two Param Vir Chakras, eight Vir Chakras, and 14 Sena Medals. The unit was also awarded the Chief of Army Staff Unit Citation and the "Bravest of Brave" award. Lt Gen Joshi was himself awarded the Vir Chakra during his command of 13 JAK RIF in the operations.

He has also served as Director-General, Infantry and was instrumental in catalyzing the modernization drive of the Infantry. The General Officer has had tenures as Instructor at Infantry School, Mhow and varied staff exposure, including Staff appointment at Military Operations Directorate and as Defence Attache to Beijing (China). He has also served as Military Observer in United Nations, Angola. (ANI)

