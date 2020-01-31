Two held after vehicle breaches security checkpoints at Trump resort
Two people are being held in custody after a black vehicle breached two security checkpoints at U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, according to media reports on Friday hours ahead of the president's planned trip there.
The vehicle was heading to the property's main entrance, NBC News said, citing the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office.
Trump was scheduled to leave Washington for his resort later on Friday afternoon.
