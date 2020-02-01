Warfare to be more technical, network-centric in nature, says Army chief Naravane

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Saturday said warfare will be more technical and network-centric in nature in the future. "Warfare in the future is going to be even more technical and network-centric in nature. All of us will have to adapt to the changing nature of warfare," said Naravane while speaking to media after attending the Bombay Engineering Group (BEG) Bicentenary Commemoration Parade here.

He said engineers will play a pivotal role in developing technology. "Engineers will have a big role to play as they have to absorb new technology in the future," he said.

Stressing on capacity and capability building, General Naravane said: "Capacity building and capability building is an ongoing process. It is not as if we have not been doing anything in the past....we will continue improving our capacities." "Also, wherever construction work is involved, maybe the construction of roads or bridges, engineers will have a special role to play," he added.

General Naravane paid homage to the bravehearts of the country at the parade. The BEG is also known as The Bombay Sappers. The Regimental Centre was established in 1820. (ANI)

