MEA appoints Gopal Baglay as India's next High Commissioner to Sri Lanka
The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday appointed Gopal Baglay as India's next High Commissioner to Sri Lanka.
The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday appointed Gopal Baglay as India's next High Commissioner to Sri Lanka. Baglay, a 1992-batch officer of Indian Foreign Service, succeeds Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who was appointed as the Ambassador to the United States earlier this week.
"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," MEA said in a statement. Baglay is currently serving as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Hypocrisy of Indian Left reason behind rise of Hindutva, says Ramachandra Guha
Amarinder slams CAA, says situation in India similar to that of Germany under Hitler
Young India doesn't want 'fifth-generation' dynast, says Ramachandra Guha taking sly dig at Rahul Gandhi
India summons Pak offical, lodges strong protest over abduction of Hindu girls
UPDATE 1-To defuse palm row, Davos diplomacy likely between India, Malaysia