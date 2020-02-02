4 arrested following encounter with Delhi Police
Four criminals were arrested following an encounter with the police here on Sunday.
According to police, the encounter took place in Saket area between members of Mewati gang and a team of Delhi police special cell.
Further, details are awaited (ANI)
