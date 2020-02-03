Congress gives business suspension notice in RS over 'prevailing situation in country'

Congress on Monday gave a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha over "prevailing situation in the country due to proposed NPR-NRC following the Citizenship Amendment Act". The notice was submitted by senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman is empowered to accept the notice under the said rule or dismiss it on his discretion. Protests have been going in several parts of the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens, and National Population Register. (ANI)

