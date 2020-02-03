G7 Health ministers to discuss coronavirus on Monday - Italy

Health ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized nations will discuss the new coronavirus in a teleconference call on Monday, the Italian health ministry said.

The number of deaths in China from the newly identified virus, which emerged in Wuhan city in the central Chinese province of Hubei in December, has risen to 361, as of Sunday, up 57 from the previous day.

The G7 call is scheduled for 1400 GMT, the health ministry said. The G7 comprises the United States, Canada, France, Britain, Germany, Japan, and Italy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

