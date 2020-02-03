Army chopper crashes near Reasi in J-K, pilots safe

An Army Cheetah chopper crashed in Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The incident occurred around 11.15 am. Both the pilots, who had taken off in the helicopter, are safe. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.