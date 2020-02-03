Left Menu
NGT directs Ghaziabad Municipal Commissioner to file affidavit on encroachments in green belts

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 16:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 16:32 IST
The National Green Tribunal Monday directed the Ghaziabad Municipal Commissioner to file an affidavit informing it about the status of compliance of its direction to remove encroachments in the green belts. A bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore asked the Commissioner as well as the Executive Engineer of Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam to remain present on February 19, the next date of hearing.

It said the Corporation has submitted a compliance report on January 9 through the Executive Engineer and as per the direction the registry has listed it before the tribunal. "A bare perusal of the report, particularly the chart in tabular form not only shows that it lacks clarity but it also reveals that many compliances have not been made because appropriate action had not been initiated against the defaulters," said the bench, also comprising expert member Satyawan Singh Garbyal.

"Before passing appropriate order in the light of observation made in the order of December 11, 2019 with regard accountability to the officer concerned, we direct the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation to file an affidavit with, a chart in tabular form, indicating the recommendations and final compliance thereof, before the next date of hearing, with an advance copy to the other side," it said. The tribunal on December 11 had directed the municipal corporation to remove illegal encroachments in the green belts under its jurisdiction within a period of 30 days.

The tribunal's direction came after petitioner advocate Shariq Abbas Zaidi alleged that NGT's February 8 order directing the Municipal Corporation of Ghaziabad to take immediate steps for removal of encroachment from green belt has not been executed. The petitioners had sought action against the encroachments in the green belt area and reckless dumping of waste by the municipal bodies.

The plea had alleged that Hotel Radisson Blu which is located at Kaushambi has destroyed the entire green belt situated along with the road solely for their parking purposes and even converted the area into a party lawn.

