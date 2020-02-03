Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elgar Parishad case: Prosecution, defence seek time to respond

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 19:46 IST
Elgar Parishad case: Prosecution, defence seek time to respond

The prosecution and the defence on Monday sought more time from a court here in Maharashtra to file their response on the National Investigation Agency's application seeking transfer of the Elgar Parishad case to a special NIA court in Mumbai. After hearing both the sides, Additional Sessions Judge S R Navandar kept the matter for hearing on February 6.

Special public prosecutor Ujjwala Pawar said she had received the notice from the court regarding the NIA's application but added that she would need some more time to reply as she had not received any instructions from the investigation machinery. "I have not received any instructions from the investigation machinery. I need more time to respond to the NIA's application as investigation team (Pune police) has written a letter to the Maharashtra Director General of Police office in Mumbai," she said.

Lawyers representing the accused also sought more time to file their say, citing they had not yet received any notice about the application filed by the NIA. Gaurav Jachak, a lawyer representing the accused, said, "We have not yet received any notice regarding the application. Whatever information we have received about the NIA's application is from media reports," he said.

When judge Navandar asked the jailed accused if they had received the notice, they said they had not. The NIA's public prosecutor, in his submission, requested the court to transfer the records, seized properties and court proceedings from Pune court to NIA's Special Court in Mumbai.

The National Investigation Agency last week filed an application before a Pune court hearing the Elgar Parishad case, seeking transfer of seized data, court records and proceedings of the case to the special NIA court in Mumbai. The Centre last month transferred the probe into the Elgar Parishad case from Pune Police to the NIA, a decision which the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra criticised strongly.

The Pune Police told the NIA last week that case records will be handed over only after the state Director General of Police issues necessary orders. The case is related to speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave, held at Shaniwarwada here on December 31, 2017, and the next day's violence near the Koregaon Bhima war memorial in the district.

Pune Police claimed that the conclave was backed by Maoists, and the speeches made there triggered the violence. During the probe, the police arrested activists Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao for alleged Maoist links.

The Pune Police have already filed two charge sheets in the case. However, the new government in Maharashtra had taken steps to review the police probe.

The Congress and NCP had hit out at the Centre for handing over the case to the NIA, claiming it was done as the BJP feared the earlier government's wrongful actions would get "exposed". NCP chief Sharad Pawar had last month demanded a Special Investigation Team to probe the action taken by Pune Police against the rights activists in the case..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Man shot dead by British police wanted girlfriend to behead her parents

The man shot dead by police after wounding two people in a stabbing spree on a busy London street had been jailed for promoting violent Islamist material and had encouraged his girlfriend to behead her parents. He had also once written a li...

Israeli PM hopes Uganda will open embassy in Jerusalem in "near future"

Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he hopes long-standing African ally Uganda will open an embassy in Jerusalem soon, becoming the third nation to do so after the United States and Guatemala. We hope to do this in the near futur...

Soccer-Morata injury leaves Atletico short on forwards

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has suffered a muscle injury in his right leg, the Spanish club said on Monday, leaving them short on forwards. Morata suffered the injury during the 1-0 derby defeat by Real Madrid on Saturday which le...

Pak police foils terror plot, arrests three Taliban terrorists

Pakistan police on Monday claimed to have thwarted a terror attack on a building of an intelligence agency in Punjab province and arrested three Taliban terrorists. According to a statement by the Counter Terrorism Department CTD, an intell...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020