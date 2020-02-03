Group of Ministers headed by Dr Harsh Vardhan review situation related to coronavirus in country

A Group of Ministers under the Chairmanship of Union Minister for Health Dr Harsh Vardhan, reviewed the situation related to novel coronavirus in the country on Monday. Other members of the GOM include External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy.

This group will be reviewing the situation on a daily basis. Similarly, Dr PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister also reviewed the situation relating to coronavirus today.

Mishra, along with NSA Ajit Doval, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and others attended the meeting in which the review of arrangements for the approximately 600 evacuees was done. Earlier with three confirmed cases of nCoV detected in Kerala, the health ministry has decided to make children aware of the preventive measures to avoid the disease.

Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan told ANI on Monday: "Now that the nCoV case is being detected in India, school administrations should sensitise their students on preventive measures related to flu-like symptoms. The parents should also take care of it." On Monday, the third positive case of Novel Coronavirus has been reported in Kerala. According to the Health Ministry, the patient has travel history from Wuhan, China. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored.

Meanwhile, the central government has issued a fresh travel advisory asking people to refrain from travelling to China and that anyone with travel history to China since January 15 this year may be quarantined. According to China's Health Commission, the latest data on the coronavirus outbreak in China till today states that there are 17,205 confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland, another 15 in Hong Kong 8 in Macao and 10 in Taiwan.

As many as 361 people have died of the infection so far. (ANI)

