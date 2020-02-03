Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Israeli PM hopes Uganda will open embassy in Jerusalem in "near future"

  Jerusalem
  03-02-2020
  03-02-2020
File photo Image Credit: Twitter / Yoweri K Museveni

Uganda is "studying" the possibility of opening an embassy in Jerusalem, President Yoweri Museveni said on Monday, during a visit from long-standing ally Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Such a move would be seen internationally as a statement of support for Israel's claim for the city of Jerusalem to be its capital, a potential political win for Netanyahu less than a month before March 2 national elections.

"If a friend says I want your embassy here rather than there I don't see why there would be ...," Museveni said before trailing off and continuing: "We are really working, we're studying that." "You open an embassy in Jerusalem and I will open an embassy in Kampala," promised Netanyahu. "We hope to do this in the near future."

Palestinians claim East Jerusalem -- captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war -- for their own capital. But a peace plan presented last week by U.S. President Donald Trump envisaged a Palestinian capital outside Jerusalem's municipal limits. The Palestinian leadership rejected the plan and cut all ties with the United States and Israel, including those relating to security, on Saturday.

