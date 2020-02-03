Iran ready to co-operate with EU to resolve nuclear deal issues - Iran president
Iran is ready to co-operate with the European Union to resolve issues related to the 2015 multilateral nuclear deal, President Hassan Rouhani said in a meeting with the head of the EU's foreign service, Josep Borrell, in Tehran on Monday, according to the ISNA news service.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran is still ready for interaction and co-operation with the European Union for resolving issues and whenever the opposite side completely upholds their commitments, Iran will return to its commitments," Rouhani said.
