Macron hopes for defence cooperation with Poland in Sahel, Libya
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he hopes for greater defence cooperation with Poland over Libya, as well as in Africa's Sahel, where it is fighting Islamist militants in the south of the Sahara.
In a joint news conference with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Macron also said his country supports Poland's transition away from coal by using nuclear technology to produce electricity.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- Africa
- Sahel
- Poland
- Libya
- Mateusz Morawiecki
- Sahara
ALSO READ
Wood double blow rocks South Africa after follow-on
Cricket-Broad rips through South Africa tail, England enforce follow-on
South African union angered by Telkom's proposed job cuts
South African Airways says flights operating as normal
Cricket-Four players called up to bolster beleaguered South Africa