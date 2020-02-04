Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Israel and Sudan will push to normalise relations -Israeli officials

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 02:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 02:38 IST
UPDATE 2-Israel and Sudan will push to normalise relations -Israeli officials

Israel and Sudan have agreed to move towards forging normal relations for the first time, Israeli officials said on Monday after the leaders of the two former foes met in Uganda. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had two hours of talks with Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan's sovereign council, in the city of Entebbe in central Uganda.

"It was agreed to start cooperation leading to normalisation of the relationship between the two countries," an Israeli statement said. Sudan's information minister and government spokesman, Faisal Salih, told Reuters he had no information about the visit and that the cabinet had not discussed it. Officials would wait for "clarifications" on Burhan's return, Salih said in a later statement.

Burhan is the most senior figure in the first phase of a power-sharing arrangement between the military and civilian parties in Sudan that began last August, following the overthrow of long-time Islamist ruler Omar al-Bashir. Civilian authorities are due to take the lead for the final 18 months of the 39-month transition.

Normalising relations with Sudan, where Arab states gathered in 1967 to issue what became known as the "Three No's" - no recognition of Israel, no peace with Israel and no negotiations with Israel - would allow Netanyahu to burnish his diplomatic credentials a month before Israel's March 2 election. It could pave the way for the right-wing Israeli leader to pledge the deportation of Sudanese who make up around one fifth of illegal workers in Israel, a move backed by many of his supporters.

These migrants had previously argued that they could not be repatriated as they faced retribution for travelling to Israel, an enemy of Sudan. "Netanyahu believes that Sudan is moving in a new and positive direction," the Israeli statement said.

Sudan's leader, it added, "is interested in helping his country go through a modernisation process by removing it from isolation and placing it on the world map". Burhan's visit and any normalisation of ties with Israel would likely be controversial with many in Sudan and elsewhere in the Arab world, especially at a time when Netanyahu has been promoting a new U.S. peace plan that Palestinians have flatly rejected.

Senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat called Burhan's meeting with Netanyahu "a stab in the back of the Palestinian people and a flagrant walkout on the Arab peace initiative", according to a statement published by the official WAFA news agency. Israel previously considered Sudan a security threat because it suspected Iran used Sudan as a conduit for overland smuggling of munitions to the Gaza Strip. In 2009, regional sources said, Israeli aircraft bombed an arms convoy in Sudan.

But since Bashir was ousted last April, Khartoum has distanced itself from Iran and no longer poses such a threat, Israeli officials say. On Sunday, the United States invited Burhan to visit Washington, Sudan's sovereign council said.

Sudan is pushing to be removed from a U.S. list of countries considered state sponsors of terrorism. The listing has impeded badly needed international financial assistance and commercial activity in Sudan. Earlier on Monday, Netanyahu held talks with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who said Uganda was studying the possibility of opening an embassy in Jerusalem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

State of the nation: Trump misplaces Kansas City Chiefs

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Alphabet shares fall as Google misses on sales, debuts YouTube revenue

Google-parent Alphabet Incs worst fourth-quarter revenue growth since 2015 sent shares down nearly 5 on Monday, overshadowing the disclosure for the first time of YouTube advertising revenue. Revenue from Googles cloud service rose 53 to 2....

UPDATE 1-China's Hubei province reports 64 new coronavirus deaths on Feb 3 - state TV

The number of deaths in Chinas central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak had risen by 64 to 414 as of Monday, Chinese state television reported on Tuesday.There had been a further 2,345 cases detected in Hubei, the epicentre of the...

US issues advisory, asks its citizens to reconsider visiting Pakistan

The United States has advised its citizens to reconsider their travel to Pakistan due to terrorism and issued the highest level of travel alerts for the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa KPK along with the Line of Control LoC ...

UPDATE 1-On Iowa caucus day, YouTube details how it will tackle misleading election content

On the day of the Iowa caucuses, the first nominating contest of the U.S. presidential election, Alphabets YouTube detailed how it will tackle false or misleading election-related content. The video-streaming service said in a blog httpsyou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020