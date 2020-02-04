AgustaWestland case: Delhi HC to hear Christian Michel's bail plea in both CBI, ED probes today

The Delhi High Court will hear on Tuesday the bail application of alleged middleman Christian Michel in both Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) probes related to the AgustaWestland case. Michel is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail in connection with Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

While the CBI is probing his alleged role as a 'middleman' in the deal, the ED is investigating money laundering charges against him. Michel was extradited from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

