Orissa HC grants conditional bail to IAS officer in bribery case

The Orissa High Court on Monday granted conditional bail to suspended IAS officer Bijay Ketan Upadhyay who was arrested in a corruption case on December 30 last year. Allowing the bail to Upadhyay, the High Court mentioned that the lower court will put the conditions on his release.

Odisha Vigilance had arrested Upadhyay on charges of allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for clearing bills of a contractor. He was then serving as Director in the Directorate of Horticulture under Department of Agriculture of the state government.

Upadhyay is a 2009-batch IAS officer. (ANI)

